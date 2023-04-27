After 33 years, John and Sherri Walker have sold Ocean View Family Restaurant. They will greet customers there for the last time this Saturday.
“We’re going to miss the people the most, the people we have met. That’s a big thing,” the 73-year-old John Walker told the Coastal Point this week.
“We have met all kinds of famous people from television. We had the secretary of the treasury here, guys from Fox News. Denzel Washington was here. He came in for breakfast. He was a nice guy. When I took the food out, there were four or five people at his table. I put the food down and I said, ‘I know who you are’ and he said, ‘Don’t tell anybody.’ He was very nice, but it’s hard when somebody is a celebrity — it’s hard for them to sit down and eat,” Walker said.
He didn’t remember Washington’s exact order but said it was probably an omelet.
“Selling the restaurant was a hard decision,” he said, “but a lot of things went into it — lack of help, people not wanting to work, the unavailability of backorders, especially since COVID — and it all makes running a restaurant that much harder.
“My wife and I have had close to 50 years in the food business. We worked for my wife’s parents in Pennsylvania, and ran a restaurant for them for about 16 years up there and 33 years here,” he said.
The restaurant, at 42 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), has been purchased by Roger Schwandtner of Dagsboro, owner of Artisan Restaurant Development, who said he will change the name to Ocean View Restaurant but keep the menu.
“It is especially gratifying when taking over the operation of such an iconic and popular property like the Ocean View Restaurant. Although we will be making a few minor improvements, our goal is to continue John and Sherri’s legacy, including their traditional and classic menu items,” he said.
Schwandtner will take over on Monday, May 1, and the restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays starting that day, and open every day during the busy summer season.
When the Walkers sold the restaurant, the requirement was that the new owner would continue it as a family establishment, Walker said, adding that he and his wife will now have time to travel “and go to family functions.”
“If they had a Fourth of July party, we couldn’t go, because we can’t walk out of here on the Fourth of July. There are a lot of things we will be able to do now. We will come back and eat here as customers. When we go out to restaurants, we always judge the restaurant by how it compares to our food. We will come back and check it out,” he said.
He and his wife have a daughter, Jessica Czapp; son, John, Walker; and five grandchildren.
“My daughter worked here. She raised her kids here. My oldest grandson is 26, and he bounced around in the kitchen in a little bouncy thing, watching ‘Sesame Street.’ He told me, ‘You have to move on, Pop-Pop.’ But it’s always tough,” Walker said.
For more than three decades, customers came back repeatedly and became friends with the owners because the menu was based on old family recipes, Pennsylvania Dutch selections and home cooking, Walker said.
“And I don’t want to mess with it,” said Schwandtner. He has been in the restaurant industry more than 40 years and owns a Chili’s franchise in Fort Bliss, Texas, and is partners in four more restaurants at the BWI Airport and in El Paso, Texas.
“I am going to come in, update some things and other than that, keep the menu,” he said, although he might add a variety of pies for dessert.
Popular menu items include creamed chipped beef, scrapple, deli sandwiches, burgers, salads, quesadillas, cheesesteak, appetizers and the Beach Chicken Sandwich, made with grilled chicken topped with onion rings, bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce.
Stefanie Gillum, who has a culinary degree from the Art Institute in Houston, will be general manager.
Schwandtner said he has dined at the restaurant and was told by a neighbor it was for sale.
“I contacted John, and we started talking six months ago. I got to know him during the process. I am trying to get the history of the building. It was a gas station at one point in the 1930s or ’40s,” he said, adding that he will lease the building from the owner, 95-year-old David Long of Ocean View.
There are several other businesses located in the building, including Fin & Claw, a consignment shop, Bonkey’s ice cream shop and a certified public accountant.
“I am excited, very excited, about this,” Schwandtner said.
“I think it’s just great to continue John and Sherri’s legacy. They have been a part of this community 33 years. To be able to continue that, I am proud, proud to be part of it.”