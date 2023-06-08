It’s not every day that brewers meet at a live music show and decide to brew a beer together, but that is what happened for Taylor Smith, head brewer at Ocean View Brewing, and Billy Abbott, owner of Pherm Brewing in Gambrills, Md.
The two initially met in 2020 at a Moe show, when both of their locations were still under construction, and hit it off. A love for jam bands and beer sparked the initial idea.
“We share a lot of common interests and that sparked the conversation about doing a collaboration brew,” Smith said. “I have always respected Pherm because of the way they view beer, brewing and styles. We both want to brew the best beer possible.”
Beach Orbit is a hazy IPA brewed with Riwaka & Galaxy hops. Notes of guava, mango and passion fruit blend with a fluffy body. The recipe was created by Pherm’s Head Brewer, Henry Jager, and Smith.
The beer will be released exclusively on draft at Ocean View Brewing on June 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Brewers from both breweries will be in attendance, and guests will be able to sample Beach Orbit, take home a complementary glass and enjoy a selection of drafts from both breweries.
For information on Ocean View Brewing, visit oceanviewbrewing.com.