Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware announced this week that Tracy Juergens is the newest addition to their team. Juergens has been named senior living advisor for Southern Delaware.
Oasis Senior Advisors is a free community-based service for seniors and their families, designed to guide them through living options that best meet their needs and enable them to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible.
Juergens joins the company after more than two decades in the healthcare field. As an admissions director at skilled-nursing centers, Juergens became familiar with navigating the assisted-living industry. Juergens will now focus on that aspect of her experience as the new senior living advisor for Southern Delaware and the surrounding areas.
“Having decades of experience and a compassionate heart, Juergens will be more than equipped to guide Southern Delaware and the neighboring counties through the process of finding the right place for their loved ones,” representatives said.
“We are pleased to welcome Tracy Juergens to the Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware family,” said Lynn Paxson, Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware owner. “Her wealth of experience and knowledge has already made her a key addition to Oasis. Our growth and increasing demand from the senior community led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our philosophy, act as a helpful liaison between our partners and clients, and play a key role in providing our clients with the best living solutions.”
Oasis Senior Advisors is a franchise that connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to the seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition can be difficult and confusing. Senior Living Advisors weigh options, taking each factor of the family’s and individual’s needs into account, including level of care, independence and budget.
For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors Delaware, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com/delaware.