Patients and families expect excellent clinical care from nurses, but, according to representatives of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, what the best nurses bring along with that clinical skill is a dose of compassion. That was the case, they said, with Logan Downes, RN, of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s progressive care unit. She made a significant difference in the lives of a patient and family, and for that she has earned the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Her nominator wrote: “My mother was admitted into PCU for several serious health concerns. As a result of her condition, it was determined by several attending doctors that the best course of action was to make my mother as comfortable as possible until her death.
“My daughter was very close to her grandmother and was struggling with understanding the process of what was to occur and the effects on her beloved ‘Grammie.’ The attending nurse, Logan Downes, took the time and effort to compassionately explain the process not only to my daughter but to myself as well. My daughter had been refusing to leave her grandmother’s side, but after speaking with Logan, she decided that her grandmother was going to be in good hands and agreed to leave the hospital to rest.
“My daughter is currently taking her prerequisites for nursing. She has stated to me several times she hopes that she will have the heart and compassion that Logan showed us when she becomes a nurse.”
Downes was honored with the Daisy Award in a ceremony before her colleagues. She received a certificate commending her for being an extraordinary nurse, which reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” She also received a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
DAISY Foundation President and co-founder Bonnie Barnes said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced firsthand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at TidalHealth are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”