On Thursday, June 24, Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of a new office in Ocean View, at 102 Central Avenue, Unit 2, with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fellow Chamber members, as well as community members, family members, staff and friends, came out in support. Mayor John Reddington of Ocean View was also in attendance at the event.
The new office, led by wealth management advisor Stephen C. Soulas, CFP, RICP, will serve the team’s clients in Ocean View and the surrounding areas, as well as communities throughout Sussex County.
“We are thrilled to bring Northwestern Mutual to the coastal-areas of Delaware,” said Soulas.
Soulas is a Certified Financial Planner and a Retirement Income Certified Professional. He began his career in the capital markets industry as a proprietary trader, working for companies with operations in Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and London. Soulas brings his experience investing and managing risk to his second career as a Certified Financial Planner and wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual. Currently, he and his wife, Sue, reside in Bethany Beach.
With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual offers financial security to more than 4.75 million people, with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management investment services businesses.