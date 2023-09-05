Tourism is a $2.7 billion (and growing) industry in Sussex County. In fact, more than 23,000 jobs in the county are tourism-related. Tourism revenue saves each Delaware household more than $1,600 in taxes each year, according to Southern Delaware Tourism officials.
“This is definitely due, in large part, to our fortunate geographical location and our beautiful 5 Star beaches — but it’s also the result of a lot of initiative, creativity, planning and hard work by the many people and organizations who strive to keep up with changing travel trends and to create and provide the types of attractions, events, activities, and services that drive visitors to Sussex County.”
Area residents and businesses are being asked to nominate groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the tourism industry in Sussex County between October 2022 and October 2023. Nominations must be completed and submitted by Friday, Nov. 3, to be considered. The winners will be announced in December.
“Tourism is a huge economic engine for Sussex County,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of Southern Delaware Tourism. “This is our way of honoring those that have gone above and beyond to contribute to the tourism industry in our area. We encourage everyone to consider who they think may be worthy recipients of these awards, and to nominate them.”
Previous nominees who have not won an award are eligible for re-nomination.
The categories and criteria for each are:
(1) Best Event
Criteria: This award will be presented to an event held in Sussex County during the eligibility period and is based on visitation draw, uniqueness, out-of-area promotion, helping to spotlight Sussex County as a destination.
(2) Best New Event (for first time events held in Sussex County)
Criteria: This award will be presented to an event held for the first time in Sussex County during the eligibility period and is based on visitation draw, uniqueness, out-of-area promotion, helping to spotlight Sussex County as a destination.
(3) Best Attraction
Criteria: This award will be presented to a tourism attraction in Sussex County and is based on visitation draw, tourism economic impact to the community, group-friendliness, collaboration with accommodations.
(4) Philanthropic Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and is based on contributing to and promoting the welfare of the community that makes Sussex County a better place to visit. Nominees should highlight all relevant resources and assistance provided to make the county a better destination.
(5) Tourism Partner of the Year Award
Criteria: This award will be presented to an individual, business or organization and will be based on collaborative efforts working with Southern Delaware Tourism and/or Chambers of Commerce in Sussex County. Nominees should highlight shared resources used to develop tourism products, services or attractions.
Recipients of the annual awards for 2022 were:
· Best Event — 302 Day
· Best New Event — Schellville Enchanted Winter Celebration
· Best Attraction — Delaware Botanic Gardens
· Philanthropic Award — Joshua M. Freeman Foundation
· Tourism Partner of the Year — La Vida Hospitality/Josh Grapski, Managing Partner, Marketing and Development
Past recipients of the annual award also include Winter Delmarva Dogfish BirdINNg Weekends; Ashley Houdbert—Visit Rehoboth / Visit Lewes; Freeman Arts Pavilion; Rehoboth Beach Main Street, Inc.; Delaware Sea Grant College Program / University of Delaware; Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, the American Legion Family of Post 17, Lewes; Cinema Art Theater, Rehoboth Beach Film Society; Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival; Delaware Beach Life magazine; Mid Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival; Fire & Ice Festival; Ladybug Music Festival; Freeman Stage; Delaware State Parks; Dogfish Dash; Winter Wonderfest; Lefty’s Alley & Eats; Delaware Beach Book; Return Day; First Annual BooBQue by the Sea; Cape Henlopen State Park’s Gordons Pond Trail & Junction and Breakwater Trail; Western Sussex Tourism Committee; The Freeman Stage at Bayside; Nassau Valley Vineyards; the Apple Scrapple Festival; Dogfish Head Brewery Tours; the Rehoboth Beach Film Festival; the Lewes Maritime History Trail; the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour; Eating Rehoboth Walking Food Tours; and The Sea Witch Halloween and Fiddlers’ Festival.
Nomination forms and instructions for the 2023 Southern Delaware Tourism Awards can be obtained at www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com/tourism-award-nomination, or by calling (302) 856-1818.