Nigerian delegates tour Beebe

Kim Blanch, RN, Beebe’s director of Community Outreach, foreground, takes a photo with, from left, Holly Marvel, manager of Beebe’s Population Health; Dr. Cindy Siu; the Hon. Wemi Jones Ojo, commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Kogi State, Nigeria; the Hon. Anthony Alonwu, minister of Trade & Investment & Multilateral of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United States; Thomas Hne Grant, president, DACC; and Haji Dukuray, vice president, DACC. Not pictured are: Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia, chair of the Kogi State Project and chair of Education & Culture for DACC; and Jimmy Smith, parliamentarian for the DACC.

A small group of Nigerian delegates, along with the Delaware African & Caribbean Coalition (DACC), toured Beebe Healthcare facilities on Wednesday, Nov 17. The DACC set up the meeting, as the Nigerian representatives were looking to tour facilities to gain insights on ways to improve their own facilities, delivery of healthcare and education of healthcare professionals.

The group toured the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, including the simulation labs used by nursing students. Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus was also toured, thanks to the leadership at the emergency department.