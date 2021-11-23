Kim Blanch, RN, Beebe’s director of Community Outreach, foreground, takes a photo with, from left, Holly Marvel, manager of Beebe’s Population Health; Dr. Cindy Siu; the Hon. Wemi Jones Ojo, commissioner for Education, Science & Technology, Kogi State, Nigeria; the Hon. Anthony Alonwu, minister of Trade & Investment & Multilateral of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United States; Thomas Hne Grant, president, DACC; and Haji Dukuray, vice president, DACC. Not pictured are: Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia, chair of the Kogi State Project and chair of Education & Culture for DACC; and Jimmy Smith, parliamentarian for the DACC.