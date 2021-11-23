A small group of Nigerian delegates, along with the Delaware African & Caribbean Coalition (DACC), toured Beebe Healthcare facilities on Wednesday, Nov 17. The DACC set up the meeting, as the Nigerian representatives were looking to tour facilities to gain insights on ways to improve their own facilities, delivery of healthcare and education of healthcare professionals.
The group toured the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, including the simulation labs used by nursing students. Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus was also toured, thanks to the leadership at the emergency department.