With courtesy and careful treatment of patients as their concentration, Drs. William and Lindsay Albanese have opened Atracare, a new walk-in urgent-care clinic at 90 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View.
The office is designed to be welcoming to patients who need vaccines, diagnostic testing, X-rays or treatment for injuries or illnesses including coughs, colds, RSV, pneumonia, strep throat and Lyme disease. Doctors also perform physicals. Mental-health services are available in the couple’s Lewes clinic, opened in 2020, but patients in the Ocean View area can receive that service using telemedicine.
The new clinic is open every day of the year, although hours could be reduced on major holidays.
Dr. William Albanese grew up in Lewes and recalled getting sick as a child and hearing his mother talking to the doctor’s receptionist, who said the doctor had availability in two weeks.
“My mom said, ‘But he’s sick now.’ We thought this was normal, but it is not normal,” he said.
While studying at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, he saw how quick and accessible medical care is in urban, academic facilities and was inspired to bring that kind of care to rural Southern Delaware.
“Our philosophy is, we go where healthcare is needed. We saw a lot of people who were driving to Lewes to get acute-care needs. We saw about 50,000 patients last year and close to 15,000 of them are from Ocean View, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Millville and all the surrounding areas. Our reputation speaks for itself. We have a five-star rating,” said Albanese, a pharmacist who has a medical degree.
His wife — an emergency medical doctor who, like her husband, worked for Beebe Healthcare — is chief medical officer and director of the new clinic, overseeing the staff in Ocean View. As CEO, Albanese dispenses pharmaceutical advice and also works with patients.
He described Atracare, which opened on Nov. 7, as “a small mom-and-pop shop with increased efficiency.” His and his wife’s biographies are on their website, at www.atracare.com, as are the costs for those who don’t have insurance.
“We did that before it was mandated. We accept insurance, but we provided self-pay costs and we kept them reasonable. We need more accessibility, and we need decreased costs. I have a background in political science. I worked for [U.S. Sen. Tom] Carper for two years, and I want to push for what people are talking about but what never comes to fruition. We answer medication questions. … We want you to be seen as if you were at any of the academic institutions that all our very polished practitioners have been to,” Albanese said.
A COVID booster clinic was planned at the clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
“There is a lot of demand before the holidays, although it’s not the best time because you need two weeks after the vaccine to get full protection,” Albanese said, issuing a reminder that COVID booster vaccines can be received two months after the last vaccination or after having the illness. Flu and COVID vaccines can be given on the same day.
To schedule an appointment at Atracare, see the website or text (302) 754-5697.
“If you need Paxlovid, an infusion, we have all that. We have infusion suites that will be finished shortly. Our thing is customer care. Healthcare is not about the doctor telling somebody what to do but about being courteous or kind. It should be, ‘How can I help you?’ instead of ‘Shut up and sit down.’ It should be ‘Are you comfortable?’”