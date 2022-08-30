On Monday, Aug. 22, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, and John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of Small Business Majority, signed a co-sponsorship agreement to partner on a new webinar series, “The Bottom Line,” to introduce our small businesses across America to SBA tools and resources to address timely economic challenges, on the heels of Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“This alliance between the SBA and Small Business Majority will help expand and deepen the SBA’s outreach network to better connect with small businesses and entrepreneurs in every corner of our nation,” said Guzman. “Throughout COVID, with the support of our incredible network, the SBA has helped small businesses pivot and survive during COVID with relief from the American Rescue Plan. This collaborative training series comes at a critical time, as small businesses continue to navigate inflation, supply-chain disruptions and workforce challenges.
“With Small Business Majority, we will be working to provide relevant educational webinars and better communicate to small-business owners about the vital resources the SBA offers that can help them strengthen their balance sheets and leverage the opportunities and benefits in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower health and energy costs, bolster our clean-energy economy and supply chains, and shrink our federal deficit — all while strengthening success pathways to the American Dream for our entrepreneurs.”
Through these webinars, members of the small-business community will be connected to a suite of SBA and resource partner tools and strategies for long-term, stable growth, facilitate networking connections, and receive insight on the Biden-Harris Administration’s policy priorities, representatives said.
“Small-business ownership is a potent force that can help address economic inequality and build dignity,” said John Arensmeyer, founder and CEO of the Small Business Majority. “A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem provides an innovative pathway for women, people of color, young adults, veterans, disabled people, immigrants and rural residents to enter the mainstream American economy and build income and independence. We are excited to join in this collaboration with the SBA to bring forth knowledge-based and useful tools and resources that will help to enhance the business ecosystem and support a drive toward confident entrepreneurship.”
The first webinar in the series is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, and is titled “How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner.” The session will provide an overview of operational strategies, funding options and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation. It is a partner collaboration with organizations including the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and Prosperity Now.
“SBA and Small Business Majority remain steadfast in lowering the barriers to opportunity for smaller firms and businesses and ensuring entrepreneurs, especially those in under-resourced areas, have equitable access to capital, essential benefits and a solid pathway toward sustainable growth,” representatives said.
For additional information on “The Bottom Line” webinar series, visit https://smallbusinessmajority.org/events/the-bottom-line-webinar-series-with-the-sba. Additional information on SBA funding opportunities can be found at www.sba.gov/funding-programs.