CALM Medication Management Services LLC was established by Suzanne Lenhard, RN, BSN after, she said, she recognized a missing piece in senior healthcare. The business recently held a ribbon-cutting in Millsboro.
“There is a large gap in our healthcare system when it comes to seniors needing help with medications in their home. Sometimes, the only roadblock to remaining independent at home is the lack of assistance with managing medications,” Lenhard said.
Medication errors are a leading cause of preventable adverse events in seniors, such as falls, hospitalization and poor long-term health outcomes, she noted. Having multiple diagnoses, physicians and medications increased the risk of making a mistake with medications, she said, adding that the most common errors are forgetting to take medications, taking the wrong medication, incorrect timing, and taking too much or too little.
“Getting assistance with the complex task of managing medications at home can be challenging. Home health agencies can provide caregivers to help with non-medical assistance and nursing agencies will provide a licensed nurse for skilled nursing care. There is no one between those two services to help manage medications. Sometimes, help with medications is the only reason a senior may need assisted living.”
CALM was created to meet the need for medication management and help seniors age in place, Lenhard said. Services include a fall assessment, coordinating with physicians, reconciling all medications, filling pill planners, ordering and picking up refills, monitoring for effectiveness and side effects, and any additional individualized needs to ensure the best care is provided.
“I chose the name CALM — which stands for Community Accessible, Licensed and Mobile — because I want to help bring peace of mind to seniors and their loved ones when it comes to managing their medications”.
For more information on CALM, call (302) 313-1116, email suzanne@calmmms.com or visit www.calmmms.com.