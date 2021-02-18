A new family dental practice will open at 90 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, offering what one of the partners called “that small-town feel as we showcase our extensive training.”
“We’re ecstatic to be coming to Ocean View. As soon as we drove there, we noticed it seems to be busy. We had a great time getting to know the town. We wanted to come to Sussex County because it seems to be getting busier and busier. There is a need for professional services there,” said Dr. Adam Sydell, one of the partners in Mercer Dental Associates, established in 1971 on the south side of Dover.
The practice is expected to open in Ocean View next month.
On the website at www.mercersydelldental.com, the interesting family tree that comprises the practice is found: Dr. Tom is the father of Dr. Andy and uncle of Dr. Sean, Dr. Andy is the son of Dr. Tom and cousin of Dr. Sean, Dr. Sean is the cousin of Dr. Andy and nephew of Dr. Tom, Dr. Adam is the brother-in-law of Dr. Sean, and Dr. Galen has been employed by the practice since she was in high school.
The new office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with patients having the option of visiting other office locations on Fridays.
Mercer Sydell is accepting new patients in the brand new building with state-of-the art equipment on Atlantic Avenue.
“We’re as painless as possible. Modern dentistry is a good thing,” Sydell said, inviting prospective patients to see the website and take comfort knowing the practice is “a significant departure from what you have come to expect from a dental practice.”
Everyone in the practice sees each other’s patients, but a specific dentist can be requested.
“I think one of the things about us is we are a large practice and a family practice. We were trained at the Kois Center, and our training sets us apart. Customer service-wise we want to make sure we are giving premier customer service. So we want to be sure if people have pain they are seen very quickly so they don’t have to wait. A doctor is always on call,” Sydell said.
Originally, the practice was Thomas W. Mercer’s. In July 2001, Dr. T. Andrew Mercer, known as Dr. Andy, joined Dr. Tom to form Mercer Dental Associates.
In 2003, Mercer Dental Associates moved to its current location, at 77 Saulsbury Road, Dover. Dr. Sean Mercer joined the practice in 2002 and Dr. Adam Sydell joined in 2009. Mercer Dental Associates expanded to form Mercer Sydell Dental, and now serves Milton and neighboring towns, including Ocean View.
In 2012, Mercer Dental in Dover renovated, and in 2015 Mercer Dental Associates & Mercer Sydell Dental expanded. Mercer Sydell Dental also welcomed Dr. Galen Giaconne, who joined the practice in July 2016.
“A lot of different services are provided, but we refer to orthodontists. We do something like Invisalign, but not really full orthodontics,” Sydell said.
The Kois Center, based in Seattle, is known for “advancing dentistry through science.”
“We strive to provide an unparalleled customer service experience rooted in the belief that every patient deserves our undivided attention,” the dental practice website states.
“Our doctors always spend the necessary time during each appointment to listen and design a treatment plan which addresses the patient’s specific dental concerns. The relaxing atmosphere in our newly renovated facilities coupled with our team’s friendly chairside manner will reduce the anxiety which normally accompanies dental treatment. Our practice’s outstanding 40-year reputation is built on these tenants and by treating patients as if they were part of our own family,” it states.
For more information, call (302) 581-9778 or visit www.mercersydelldental.com,