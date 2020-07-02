Kann's Bakery

Kaan's Bakery is expanding with a new location coming soon to Millsboro.

 By Susan Canfora | Staff Reporter

A sign at 314 Wilson Highway announces a new bakery opening soon in Millsboro. Kaan's Bakery, also open in Georgetown, made its announcement on its Website, stating homemade and custom cakes will be available as well as gluten-free and sugar-free desserts, cookies, muffins and pastries.

Staff Reporter

Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.