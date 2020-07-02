A sign at 314 Wilson Highway announces a new bakery opening soon in Millsboro. Kaan's Bakery, also open in Georgetown, made its announcement on its Website, stating homemade and custom cakes will be available as well as gluten-free and sugar-free desserts, cookies, muffins and pastries.
New bakery coming to Millsboro
Susan Canfora
Staff Reporter
Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.
