The Estate at Plantation Ridge, a new bed-and-breakfast and event venue, has opened on Betts Pond in Millsboro, in the 61-year-old renovated former home of Dr. Hiram N. Lasher, a pioneer in avian vaccine development.
Six years ago, while the home — on a wooded lot at 25113 Enge Lane — was falling into disrepair, Millsboro native and registered nurse Alyson Hudson bought it, having returned to Millsboro after moving away and getting divorced.
“I was looking for a project as an investment for my dad and me, but I also lived in it while it was being renovated. My dad died during the time I was buying it, but I still went on with the project. I worked on it in his memory and did some of the work myself,” she said.
Her father was Kurt Fink, a contractor. Her mother, Lori Fink, told Hudson the property — where her daughter once swam in the pool with fellow Girl Scouts — was for sale.
“They had an indoor pool there, and they donated its use to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at the time. When my mother said it was for sale, I didn’t remember the house. I went to look at it, and it was covered in vines and it had a chainlink fence around it. It looked like an abandoned schoolhouse,” she said about the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 6,500-square-foot home with basement.
“It was kind of falling apart, but it had great structure and concrete floors — a solid base. It has Georgia marble on the outside of the house and inside. The whole house is white marble,” she said.
In 2020, she rented rooms to healthcare workers so they could be closer to the hospital during the height of the COVID pandemic.
It is now also an Airbnb rental, and a spot for weddings, parties and family vacations. Four rooms are available as a bed-and-breakfast retreat. Each room has its own bathroom, and there is also a cottage with bathroom on the grounds, as well as a glamping yurt (a tent room), fully furnished with all camping supplies, bed, woodstove, easy-chair and hammock. There is no bathroom in the glamping yurt, but guests can use facilities in the basement of the house.
The pool on the property was filled in and a large pavilion placed there.
On the B&B’s website, Hudson describes the estate as “a luxurious, waterfront, mid-century, modern, bed-and-breakfast … a sprawling, rustic retreat nestled in nature.”
There are two common areas with fireplaces, as well as outdoor fire pits and canoes. Guests can go fishing alone, or have someone accompany them, if they have never been fishing.
Hudson and her husband, Brad — who are expecting a child soon, a baby brother for his four children and her son — know the importance of keeping youngsters entertained. So there are games and a room downstairs with video games. Children can also walk on the trails, ride their bicycles and skateboard.
“I wanted to give it a personalized niche, that hometown feel. We provide concierge service for people traveling. It is really tailored to what they are looking for in the area. They can be left alone to read or relax, or we can be as hands-on as they would like, with showing them the area and our town,” she said.
The Estate at Plantation Ridge borders Plantation Lakes Golf Course and is about a 25-minute drive to Rehoboth Beach and also close to Ocean City and Berlin, Md.
“We are the only bed-and-breakfast in Millsboro. We want to provide a real local experience for our guests, so we put copies of the Coastal Point in each room,” she said.
Bed-and-breakfast guests are provided with a European continental breakfast featuring hard-boiled eggs, yogurt, a lunchmeat-and-cheese charcuterie board, cereal and fresh bread. Hot breakfasts are also available by request, as are dinners, if ordered. For weddings, couples choose their own caterers.
The cost to rent the entire estate for three days is $9,500. For more information, visit the website at www.plantationridgevenue.com or call (302) 249-6089.
Estate at Plantation Ridge is open all year.