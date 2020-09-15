A team of Mountaire employees went to Lake Charles, La., recently to help prepare meals for people in need in the region hard hit by Hurricane Laura. The company sent 40,000 pounds of chicken to assist Operation BBQ Relief, a non-profit group of competitive barbecue chefs that deploy to disaster areas to help provide hot meals.
The Mountaire Cares team was at a site set up in Lake Charles, an area that was pummeled by 130- to 150-mph winds as the storm came ashore. Power lines littered the highways, while homes became uninhabitable after trees toppled on them and roofs were ripped off.
Operation BBQ Relief, made up largely of volunteers, arrived on site just hours after the storm passed to prepare bulk meals for first-responders, volunteers who are helping clean up and those displaced by the storm.
That Thursday, the daily meal count the group prepared and distributed had climbed to 24,000 as more and more groups signed up for help. Groups served include the Salvation Army, the Cajun Navy and Army, local police fire and rescue units, area churches and many more.
“It’s been incredible to see the extent of the damage,” said Catherine M. Bassett, director of Communications for Mountaire Farms. “We are blessed to be able to be here to help. This group provides people the nourishment and the hope they need to keep going. We’re proud to be serving our chicken.”
“Mountaire Farms have supported Operation BBQ Relief for several years,” said Stan Hayes, CEO of Operation BBQ Relief. “The contribution of fresh chicken has allowed Operation BBQ Relief to serve the one hot meal that matters to thousands of people affected by Hurricane Laura. We are thankful that Mountaire Farms is supporting our needs with their fresh chicken for our team to cook!”