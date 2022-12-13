Mountaire Farms is partnering with hundreds of churches and non-profits in four states this December to provide complete meals for families in need for Christmas.
Each Mountaire Cares box can feed a family of four. They are stuffed with a Mountaire roaster chicken, canned corn, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes, and brownie mix for dessert.
On Delmarva, Mountaire’s annual Christmas for Thousands event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, starting at 8 a.m. More than 150 volunteers will help pack 3,000 meal boxes, with enough food to feed 12,000 people. There will be no walk-ups for the event, as all boxes are already reserved for families, churches and non-profits.
In Siler City, N.C., the company’s first Christmas for Thousands event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. In Lumber Bridge, N.C., boxes will be assembled on-site on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and employees will be packing boxes. Distribution will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22.
“The need always seems greater during the holidays, and we are blessed to be able to do what we can to help families this time of year,” said J.R. LaPearl, director of Mountaire Cares, the company’s charitable giving program. “What I love about these events is that it brings people together to share love and kindness to one another. That is what Christmas is all about.”
The Christmas event is part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands program, which also feeds people at Easter.
To learn more about Mountaire’s programs to give back to the community at the holidays and throughout the year, visit www.mountaire.com.