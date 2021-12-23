An overwhelming majority of Mountaire employees who are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27 union voted to remove the union last week, according to the National Labor Relations Board who counted the votes on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The mail-in ballots were counted on Thursday afternoon at the NLRB regional office in Baltimore. The vote count was 356-80. The vote was expected to be officially certified on Dec. 23.
“After 44 years of union representation, the Selbyville plant takes a huge step forward today,” said Phillip Plylar, President of Mountaire Farms. “Our employees have just been asking for their voices to be heard, and today, they were heard loud and clear.”
A Selbyville employee filed a petition in October to decertify the union. The mail-in ballot was sent to employees in November and had to be received by the NLRB by Thursday at 3 p.m.
Selbyville is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms where unions are present.
These unions have been part of the plant since it was purchased by Mountaire in 1977.