Employees at Mountaire’s Selbyville processing plant will vote to on whether to remove the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 27 as their union later this month, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
An employee-led petition last month was accepted by the NLRB, which sets in motion the process to let employees vote to remove the UFCW as their representative. The mail-in ballot will be sent to employees on Nov. 18 and will be due back to the NLRB by Dec. 16, by 3 p.m.
“This has been a long process for our employees to have their voices heard,” said Mountaire President Phillip Plylar in announcing the upcoming vote. “We support our employees and their right to freely choose whether they want a union or not.”
Mountaire representatives noted that last summer, employees asked for decertification of the UFCW but were denied the option due to a technicality, they said.
A mail-in ballot was held, but the union filed numerous challenges and, ultimately, the NLRB threw out the vote without counting it. This fall was the first opportunity employees had to again ask for an election.
Selbyville is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms where unions are present. The unions have been part of the plant since it was purchased by Mountaire in 1977.