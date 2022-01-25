Mountaire Farms has partnered with radio station 88.7 The Bridge to create Feed Your Faith, a partnership designed to help restock faith-based non-profit food pantries throughout Delmarva this winter, when many families need assistance.
“With our regular food-pantry delivery program, we already help more than 40 food pantries every month across Delmarva, but we wanted to make sure faith-based groups had enough to get them through the coldest months of the winter,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “The holidays are busy times for giving back, but we know people are hungry after Christmas too.”
Feed Your Faith will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. The deadline for faith-based organizations to sign up is Jan. 31, at https://wearethebridge.org/fillpantry; only those who register may take part in this event. The limit per organization is 30 cases of chicken.
Each case of chicken is: 40 pounds, comprising four individually-sealed 10-pound bags, boneless white meat (breast/tenders or a combination of the two depending on what product is most readily available in February) and freshly processed.
Organizations must have appropriate vehicle space, coolers, etc., to safely transport fresh chicken and non-perishable food items and the freezer/fridge space to safely store it.
Volunteer teams will be distributing the cases of chicken and other food items at two locations on Delmarva: Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, Md., and Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.
The program allows Mountaire to help refill the pantries of all their community partners here on Delmarva on a single day of distribution. Anyone wishing to assist with this initiative may purchase non-perishable food-item packages on The Bridge’s website: https://store.887thebridge.com/store/c6/feed-your-faith.
For more information, visit www.mountaire.com.