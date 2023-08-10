The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce will open in its new, larger and more visible location, at 203 Main Street — the former Greater Millsboro Art League building — on Monday, Aug. 14.
The former Chamber office, at 102 Washington Street, has been rented to The Gate of Beautiful salon.
“Oh, my gosh — we are so excited about the move. This gives us a better presence downtown,” Chamber Executive Director Anne Angel said this week.
“We are doing a back-to-school supply drive for Millsboro Middle School. The drop-off location is our office. I want people to come in and see it. The supply drive will be Aug. 14 to 28. Come over. See it. We painted and cleaned the carpets. We are not going to do any renovations right away. We will live in it for a little bit and then do some things later,” Angel said, adding that she is researching available grants to pay for renovations.
In June, after the Millsboro Town Council approved the Chamber renting the building from the Town, Angel told the Coastal Point that the new building has more space to host events.
“It’s a brick, standalone building, and you have to pass it on Main Street. There is a little parking in the back. We can have events there, like Coffee Connects, Lunch and Learns, Business After Hours, because it holds maybe 50 people.
“We are growing,” she added. “We are becoming a lot more involved and rooted in the community. And as the town of Millsboro changes, we definitely want to have more visibility and be a place where members can gather,” said Angel, who took over as executive director on March 17.
A new sign with the Chamber logo, phone number and website address will be located at the new building. The website is at www.millsborochamber.com. The Chamber is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. A ribboncutting will be planned in the fall.