The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce recently announced that executive director Jill McEwen has left the position, and a replacement will be hired.
Meanwhile, “the board of directors will step in to provide the services our members expect,” according to Board Members Beth Richmond, Nancy Pinera, Jeremy Brown, Suzanne Gordon and Mike Dunmyer.
Until a new executive director is hired, they said, board members will monitor e-mails sent to info@millsborochamber.com and respond to questions, return phone calls and messages left at (302) 934-6777, make appointments for meetings, organize and participate in ribbon-cuttings and attend Chamber mixers, breakfasts and other events.
“We’ll do our best to respond quickly to all inquiries but ask for your patience during this transition period. If you’d like to meet in person, please call or email, and we’ll be happy to set up an appointment.
“The Board of Directors is incredibly excited about what our local businesses, the Town of Millsboro and this Chamber can achieve together, and we look forward to revamping our operations so that we can provide better service to you.
“As part of this process, we’ll be reaching out during the last two weeks of October to hear your feedback, concerns and suggestions. We’ll also keep you informed as important new pieces of our foundation are rolled out,” they said.