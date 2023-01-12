Ambitious plans are under way to reinvigorate the Millsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of “having the kind of Chamber that is able to deliver services and benefits our members need to grow their businesses and strengthen their contacts in and around Millsboro,” Board President Mike Dunmyer said.
“We got a new board, and right now it is small but very engaged and dedicated. We have reached out to members to see what services they value, and we are focused on delivering those. There is a desire in the community for a more engaged Chamber,” said Dunmyer, who is also the Delaware development manager for U.S. Wind.
The Chamber has 28 events planned for 2023, including its signature Stars & Stripes, the annual Fourth of July family celebration with fireworks at Cupola Park in Millsboro. This year, it will be on Saturday, June 24, “and we are looking forward to a great event,” Dunmyer said.
A monthly Coffee Connect will be on the second Tuesday of each month from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Chamber building at 102 Washington Street.
“The time and day might change, but it will be an open-house format, so people can drop by when convenient,” Dunmyer said.
It will be open to the public, with the invitation to stop by for a morning brew, make new friends and learn more about joining the Chamber and expanding businesses.
A Business After Hours, for members only, is tentatively scheduled for the third Thursday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. at various locations. Quarterly lunches, also for members, will begin on Wednesday, March 22, at a location to be announced. Penny Short, president of TidalHealth Nanticoke, will be guest speaker.
“We are anxious to engage with anybody who would like to be a member,” Dunmyer said, adding that the benefits of joining the Chamber include networking and engaging with others in business in Millsboro and the surrounding area, and reaching a larger audience.
The annual membership fee is based on the number of employees a business has. For companies up to 10 employees the cost is $150. For those with 11 to 20 employees it’s $225, for 21 to 50 employees it is $300, for 51 to 100 employees it’s $375 and for more than 100 it is $600.
About 500 businesses are in the greater Millsboro area, and the Chamber currently has about 160 members “so there’s a lot of potential,” he said. The Chamber website is at www.millsborochamber.com, and the Facebook page is under Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call (302) 934-6777.
“The public can e-mail, connect with us through our website or Facebook page, or come by the office. We are in the process of hiring a new executive director so the office is inconsistently staffed right now, but anyone who wants to join, or the average person who has a question or needs information, can call the Chamber and ask what is available. We are always looking to connect with people,” Dunmyer said.