Representatives of Mike’s Flooring & Design Center this week announced the renaming of the company from Mike’s Carpet Connection.
“With the state of the country as it is, taking into consideration the safety of his fellow citizens and employees, continuing to follow our social distancing guidelines, Mike’s Flooring & Design Center, previously known as Mike’s Carpet Connection, is safely ‘Open for business and here to serve you,’ as always,” they said.
For the past 25 years, the company has provided Delmarva-area residential homeowners, custom home builders and contractors, as well as main-street commercial businesses with products and services as Mike’s Carpet Connection.
“As Mike’s has continued to serve the area through this unfortunate time we have all been going through, Mike has also taken the time to refresh and update the inside of his showroom, continue to educate his staff in the areas of his business, and has decided to change the name of his business to Mike’s Flooring & Design Center,” they explained.
“With the fact that Mike’s has always offered more floor covering choices (ceramic/porcelain tile, hardwood, waterproof luxury vinyl planks and tiles, laminate, vinyl, custom window treatments, and interior design services) than just carpet, Mike saw it as a good time to make these improvements and reopen as Mike’s Flooring & Design Center.”
The company also provides a “shop at home” service in which they will bring samples directly to the customer’s home, or should the customer already know what products they want, they can safely provide a free estimate.
“This allows you the flexibility of not having to be at home for Mike’s to do an estimate, nor the installation. All Mike’s needs to know is what areas in your home they would be working on and how they can gain access (hidden key, lock box, coded entry, realtor, neighbor, etc.),” they said, noting that the service is tailored around the homeowner who needs to get their unit ready for the season or simply enhancing their home but does not want to leave their home, or can’t make it to town.
The service is not new to Mike’s. He has been providing this service for his customers for the past 24 years. With the current situation at hand, Mike’s Flooring & Design Center can continue to provide floor coverings, custom window treatments and design services, along with service and installations.
For more information, contact Mike’s Flooring & Design Center at (302) 537-1899, visit their website at www.mikesflooringanddesigncenter or email Mike’s at mike@mikesflooringanddesigncenter.com.