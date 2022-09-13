Mercantile Processing Inc., a Delaware-based merchant services and point-of-sale company, this week announced company growth. MPI’s headquarter is located in Sussex County, with a second location in Havre de Grace, Md. Over the past month, MPI has ramped up its hiring efforts, bringing on pivotal positions to include: national sales director, head of marketing, bank relationship manager, and a payroll specialist. Expanding both offices and adding to their well-organized team is a strategic plan set by the CEO Kyle Morgan and CRO Kathryn McMillan to continue the growth plan of its local company.
Tim Funk, national sales director, will be managing the independent agent division of MPI. Funk will be responsible for engaging and managing new agents, ISOs and partners with MPI for their products, including processing, payroll, gift and point-of-sale. With 15 years of industry experience and more than 10,000 LinkedIn connections, representatives said, “he is sure to be a great fit at MPI.”
Shelby Loudon, head of marketing, will continue to drive the brand experience of MPI, as well as coordinate company events and advertising efforts to meet sales goals. Loudon joins MPI with just under 10 years of marketing experience. “She is well-versed in the creative space and looks forward to taking MPI’s brand to the next level.”
Jake Vacura, bank relationship manager, based out of Frederick, Md., joins MPI with four years of experience. When asked why he joined MPI, he stated, “I was looking for a company that I could call home for quite some time, and MPI exceeded my expectations.” Vacura is tasked with managing bank relationships. Some of those responsibilities include working with bank partners to establish a program and work toward bank branches referring processing, payroll, gift and point-of-sale clients to MPI. Additionally, Vacura will be responsible for training bank personnel on the product line, meeting sales goals, and providing ongoing sales support.
Amanda Crisostomo, payroll specialist, has six years of experience specializing in training and accounting. In this role, Crisostomo will assist with demos, presentations and onboarding new merchants around the payroll services. “She will help drive premiere payroll experiences as well as provide escalated support to MPI’s payroll customers.”
“This is just the beginning. We have set high expectations and plan to release much more exciting news in the months ahead,” stated Kyle Morgan, CEO of MPI.
