Mercantile Processing Inc., a Delaware-based merchant-services and point-of-sale company, recently announced their acquisition of Coastal Business Machines and their furthered expansion in the tri-state area.
Founded in Sussex County, where the headquarters still remain, MPI has offered point-of-sale and merchant services in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia for decades. The addition of Coastal Business Machines allows them to broaden their local and tri-state point of sale clientele, representatives said.
Kyle Morgan, CEO and head of product for MPI, said, “We have been looking for a way to grow our reach in the area, and taking on CBM does exactly that. It also allows us to offer POS systems, as well as our whiteglove service level, to a larger audience.”
The acquisition allows for MPI to continue service work and upgrades for Coastal Business Machine clients.
“We are a local business offering local service,” Tiffany Phippin, MPI POS specialist, who manages the customers who were recently acquired from CBM. “I am looking forward to working with these local businesses to help them grow and prosper.”
Mercantile Processing Inc. intends to continue expanding both in their back yard and nationally by purchasing other point-of-sale providers in the future, representatives said. Mercantile Processing Inc. has offered a suite of business solutions, including merchant services, POS, payroll, gift cards and ATMs. Established in 2016, MPI offers programs to community banks through its partnership with the Maryland Bankers Association.
To learn more about Mercantile Processing Inc., call 1-877-508-2831 or visit the company website at www.mpiprocessing.com.