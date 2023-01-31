The Meoli Companies, which owns 25 McDonald’s restaurants across the Delmarva Peninsula, closed out 2022 on a celebratory note, by honoring more than 150 local employees. The celebration, part of the Meoli Milestones Luncheon in December, showcased exceptional employees who have demonstrated strong loyalty to the company and have helped make significant contributions to their restaurants’ operation and success.
This year’s honorees included one-year anniversaries, as well as those who reached a milestone five, 10, 15 or 25 years with the company.
“Meoli Companies has been a family-run business for nearly 30 years, and the fact that we celebrate so many milestone anniversaries in a single year demonstrates that our employees truly feel they are part of that family,” said Mike Meoli, owner of the Meoli Companies. “In this family of ours are employees who started with us in high school and keep working their way up in career and life, people who join us mid-career and everything in between. Nothing pleases us more than to see our employees grow within the company and stay with us year after year. It is our honor to support these journeys.”
In addition to honoring each milestone employee, the event embraced the team in some “family fun,” which included a fashion show featuring Meoli Companies leadership on the runway modeling McDonald’s gear that honorees could then choose to receive to commemorate the occasion.
Christopher Hawkins, director of training and development, was also recognized at the ceremony. Hawkins recently completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University through the Archways to Opportunity program, which offers education options, including assistance in earning a college degree.