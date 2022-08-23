Philip Bonini, a 64-year-old retired man from Swarthmore, Pa., recently purchased five Mega Millions tickets using Quick Pick, from Back Bay Tobacco on Bay Farm Road in Millsboro. Much to his surprise, one of those tickets ended up matching four numbers and the Megaball, making him a $10,000 winner for the July 22 drawing.
Bonini said he likes to purchase five Delaware Lottery Draw Game tickets from the same store whenever he visits Millsboro.
“You can’t win if you don’t play,” Bonini said.
His wife was the first person he told about his $10,000 win, and he said he is looking forward to using some of his winnings to repair his boat.
“Congratulations to Mr. Bonini on his $10,000 win,” said Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery. “This is the second $10,000 Mega Millions prize to be claimed so far this August, and just last month, a $3 million winning ticket was claimed.”
The winning numbers from the July 22 drawing were 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66. The Megaball number was 16 and the Megaplier number was 3X.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The current estimated annuity jackpot is $82 million dollars. Mega Millions costs $2 per game. Mega Millions with Megaplier costs $3 per game.
The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on Aug. 3.