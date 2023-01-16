Mediacom Communications announced this week that the company had completed its first phase of construction to bring a state-of-the-art fiber communications network to under-served areas of southern Sussex County. More than 300 homes and businesses in the Gumboro area west of Millsboro will have access to internet download speeds as fast as 1-gigabit-per-second as of Jan. 17.
Construction will continue throughout the year as Mediacom proceeds to expand its fiber network to reach as many as 1,500 homes that have lacked access to high-speed wired broadband connections, representatives said. Mediacom was one of three major Internet providers to receive grants from the Delaware broadband initiative to meet the state’s goal of ensuring that every Delaware home has access to high-speed broadband.
A public open house will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Gumboro Community Center. The event will provide an opportunity for local residents to experience the services Mediacom delivers over its fiber network. Local broadband technicians will be on hand to discuss service features that include symmetrical speeds, whole-home Wi-Fi and improved network reliability.
The Gumboro Community Center is located at 36849 Millsboro Highway near Millsboro. Mediacom’s local office and customer center is located in Dagsboro.