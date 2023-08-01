Delmarva Christian Schools, a Christian school system with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, this week announced the appointment of Sarah McGuinness as the new director of its Early Learning Center.
“With a passion for early childhood education and an unwavering commitment to serving others, Sarah McGuinness brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role,” representatives said, adding that McGuinness “is a devoted educator who finds purpose in using her gifts to positively impact the lives of young learners. Throughout her career, she has been drawn to non-profit organizations that work diligently to meet the needs of the community. She believes that her calling to Delmarva Christian Schools aligns with her mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students and their families.”
“I feel that God has called me to Delmarva Christian to use the gifts He has given me to do good things in the lives of others,” McGuinness said. “I also have found my career experiences fulfilling when they have been at a non-profit organization that was working for the greater good of the needs in a community.”
To learn more about Delmarva Christian Schools, visit delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.