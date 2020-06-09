The Home Builders Association of Delaware recently hosted its 28th Annual Regal Awards via a virtual ceremony, recognizing excellence and celebrating outstanding achievements in Delaware home building. Marnie Custom Homes — a woman-owned building company that specializes in designing and building custom beach homes using sustainable practices throughout Delaware and beyond — was recognized as Custom Home Builder of the Year for the second year in a row, with President Marnie Oursler also winning Designer of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Marnie Custom Homes’ 2020 Regal Awards include:
• Custom Home Builder of the Year (Marnie Custom Homes);
• Designer of the Year (Marnie Oursler, President, Marnie Custom Homes);
• Best Interior Design (Dock Holiday custom home project);
• Best Master Suite Design (Ocean of Dreams home project); and
• Best Bathroom Design (Forever Grace custom home project).
A panel of qualified experts assigned scores for every submission — with only one winner in each category. For Custom Home Builder of the Year and Designer of the Year, Marnie Custom Homes achieved the highest cumulative points based on multiple award categories.
“We love what we do and winning the prestigious Custom Home Builder of the Year and Designer of the Year awards two years in a row really reflects the talent, dedication and innovation of the entire Marnie Custom Homes team,” said Oursler.
Entries were judged on how well the overall project demonstrated excellence in craftsmanship, skilled labor, attention to detail and overall design, including visual appeal, functionality and flow. Project challenges were considered and addressed, and it’s noted how entries compare to similar builds in the market.
“We’re proud of our 2020 Regal Awards within the Delaware home building industry and we’re proud to be part of this amazing community,” said Oursler.
Based in Bethany Beach, Marnie Custom Homes specializes in building custom beach homes using sustainable and locally sourced materials. CEO Marnie Oursler — host of DIY Network’s “Big Beach Builds” and host of HGTV’s “2018 Dream Home” — uses energy-efficient practices and reclaimed and recycled material to add character to clients’ homes. The team at Marnie Custom Homes builds an average of seven custom homes per year, with close to 120 built-to-date. More information is online at www.marniecustomhomes.com and www.marnieoursler.com.