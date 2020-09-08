Former environmental reporter Maddy (Lauria) Goss has joined the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays as the nonprofit’s communications specialist.
Goss came to the CIB after nearly three years as Delaware’s only statewide environmental journalist for the News Journal. In her time there, she won multiple regional awards for her reporting, which included in-depth investigations surrounding industrial pollution, water-quality issues and future climate-change impacts in Delaware.
Before that, she was a staff reporter for the Cape Gazette and the Milford Beacon, and worked as a freelance writer and photographer for Delaware Beach Life magazine, Lancaster Farming and the Star-Gazette, a local newspaper in Elmira, N.Y. Her work has appeared in USA Today, the Baltimore Sun, Climate Central and other publications across the country.
“I’m lucky to have spent so many years working as a local journalist in my home state, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to start a new chapter here at the Center by focusing on improving water quality in one of the fastest growing regions of the state,” Goss said. “So many people are moving here because of the beauty of the Inland Bays, and I want to help them understand how precious these resources are and why it’s so vitally important to protect them for generations to come.”
Goss grew up in Delaware City but also spent time living in southern New Jersey and upstate New York, as well as Pittsburgh, Pa., where she earned a dual bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from Duquesne University. She moved back to Delaware in 2013 and lives in Milford with her husband and pets.