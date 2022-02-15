Bryan Mack, a resident of Sussex County, has joined Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) in the role of business development manager.
The Delaware native and University of Delaware graduate most recently served as community relations coordinator at Delaware Technical Community College. He previously served as director of scheduling in the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.).
DPP is part of the state’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and support private employers in identifying and developing talent. DPP’s Business Development team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business; helps with reviewing potential sites and cost-of-living analyses; and works with economic development partners statewide, as well as with the state’s Division of Small Business.
Working from both Sussex County and the DPP headquarters in Wilmington, Mack will promote Delaware as a business location by coordinating corporate visits, hosting prospects, representing Delaware at economic development events, and conducting individual outreach and cultivation with site selectors and other key players in business location. He also will connect with Delaware’s current business leaders to ensure DPP has a clear sense of the needs of Delaware businesses.
Mack is a Cape Henlopen High School graduate who lives in his hometown of Rehoboth Beach. In his leisure time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, surfing, skiing and relaxing on the beach with friends and family.