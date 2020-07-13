Lokken Investment Group LLC, a local and independent investment firm located in Lewes, announced this week the addition of senior advisor and portfolio manager Jay Middleton.
Middleton is a business administration graduate of Roanoke College and was conferred as a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) by the American College, Bryn Mawr, Pa., in 1985.
Middleton brings experience from having served clients at Ocean View Advisory and prior to that, 1 North Wealth for more than 20 years. Middleton and Jonathan Lokken met as part of a peer investment advisor discussion group, where, they said, it became apparent that they shared similar investment philosophy, portfolio construction techniques, and a dedication to the fiduciary standard.
Middleton will continue advising his clients, as he has for the past 20 years, with no change, other than the support and infrastructure of Lokken Investment Group. Middleton resides in Dagsboro with his wife, Linda. They have five children and eight grandchildren.
“Lokken Investment Group LLC extends a warm welcome to Jay Middleton!”
Middleton may be reached at jmiddleton@lokkeninvest.com or by phone at (302) 645-6650. Lokken Investment Group LLC is located at 1413 Savannah Road, Suite 4, Lewes, and online at www.lokkeninvest.com.