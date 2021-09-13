Loftus Wealth Strategies is celebrating 10 years of service. After spending 15 years on the institutional side of the business, Michael Loftus started Loftus Wealth Strategies in 2011. Since that time, the company has held fast to their original goal of being a small firm to deliver superior communication and quality service.
“Over the last seven years, Michael Loftus has deliberately built a thoughtful retirement assets management process to serve his clients,” representatives said. “This includes looking to definitive market cycles as a guide, not a buy-and-hold investment strategy. Loftus Wealth Strategies changes direction only when the cycles change.”
Last November, the firm started adding assets that they said do well with rising inflation.
Although Loftus’ goal was to stay small, the growing community has beckoned expansion, and to answer that call, the firm is growing. Evan Hine, client relations associate, was recently hired to fill the growth need. Hine spent time with an investment firm in Western Maryland before joining Loftus Wealth Strategies.
“My fiancée and I wanted to move to the beach, so it was a great opportunity for both us. This will allow us to offer our talents to more people in the local area, while allowing me to focus attention on my existing clients and management of assets at the firm,” said Hine.
Besides investments, the team at Loftus Wealth Strategies also works with individuals who have insurance and long-term care needs. Since Hine has come onboard, representatives said, the firm will be able to work with more local businesses and offer Medicare supplements.
“Loftus Wealth Strategies looks forward to announcing the addition of tax services in the near future as well. These are all needs of a growing area where many soon-to-retire, and retirees, are relocating. The firm looks forward to offering many services in one location. With over 25 years of combined experience, a disciplined investment process for good and bad markets, along with multiple services, Loftus Wealth Strategies is ready for the future needs of the local community.”
“When I started, many people said I couldn’t build an investment firm in a small, strategic way,” said Loftus. “They said I needed to take on as many clients as possible. But I knew it was impossible to know 200 to 600-plus households. Building strategically was difficult in the beginning, but today we are the investment firm I always envisioned. I’m truly thankful for the support of my family, my clients and my top-notch team.”
For additional Loftus Wealth Strategies information, contact Michael Loftus at (302) 251-8901or visit www.loftuswealthstrategies.com.