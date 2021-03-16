Local McDonald’s owner/operator Michael Meoli and the Meoli Companies have signed on as Delaware State University Athletics’ newest sponsor. The multi-year partnership agreement between the Meoli Company McDonald’s restaurants and the HBCU is a first since the university’s establishment.
“We’ve always believed in supporting the communities in which our restaurants operate,” Meoli said. “Since purchasing the Dover McDonald’s restaurants last year, it has been our mission to find ways to engage with organizations like Delaware State University Athletics. These student-athletes are vital members of the community, and we are honored to be a part of their team.”
The multi-year sponsorship will support women’s softball, men’s baseball, men’s football and men’s and women’s basketball.
“We are excited to partner with the Meoli Companies and McDonald’s. Mike and Kelli Meoli are embedding themselves within the Dover community following their recent acquisition in our local market,” Delaware State University Athletics Director Scott Gines said. “We look forward to growing with the Meolis and McDonald’s as we mutually strengthen Hornets Athletics in ways that engage our communities through collegiate sport.”
The Meoli Companies, which now operates 25 McDonald’s restaurants across the Delmarva Peninsula, will be inviting Hornets fans to visit the restaurant for deals and promotions throughout the year. For the latest information, follow Delaware State Athletics online at dsuhornets.com and on social media.