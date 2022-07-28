When Delaware faced its mandatory COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, many small business owners were overcome with unease. Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station restaurant, was one of them.
“I just remember looking out in the dining room… lights are off… we didn’t have one person in the dining room on Mother’s Day. And that was really eerie.”
Two years later, some small businesses have yet to recover.
The pandemic reportedly resulted in the permanent closure of roughly 200,000 U.S. establishments above historical levels during the first year of the viral outbreak. For the ones that survived, many came out of the height of the pandemic having evolved.
For Mumford, carryout and a newly built outdoor dining area bolstered business dramatically.
“We didn’t try to reinvent the wheel when it came to running this business. The way we handled it — it was day by day, trying to accommodate patrons as best we could.”
Taking advantage of government assistance offered to business owners, owning the restaurant property and having downsizing (by about 50 percent) his staff also contributed to Mumford’s ability to persevere.
“They knew what was at stake. They understood, and they made it work,” he said of his dedicated employees. “The patrons were fantastic.”
Kristina Malone had opened Kristina’s Kitchen, a “grab-and-go” café, just two weeks before Delaware’s mandatory shutdown in 2020. While many would consider being hit with a global pandemic two weeks after opening a new business disadvantageous, Malone saw it as an opportunity.
“We opened with a ‘takeout’ concept from the very beginning. We never had to shut down, because we do not offer indoor seating. Because of our grab-and-go and delivery concept, we not only survived the pandemic, we thrived!”
Malone was one of the lucky ones. With her storefront and catering-style delivery food truck, the sales of her smoothie bowls, baked goods and more were able to offset the COVID-19-related setbacks, which ranged from shortage of items and supplies to delays on deliveries. The pandemic became Malone’s chance for growth.
“I base our success on our customer satisfaction, our increased demand, tripling our staff, and our monetary growth over the past two and a half years,” she assessed.
Having gone from a single location to five endeavors in just two years, and with a recent purchase of a new building and property, it’s clear Malone’s advancements won’t stop in 2022.
Like Malone, Thomas Lowe of Vines Creek Nursery also experienced economic growth in his business during the global pandemic.
“A lot of people who rarely, if ever, did any work in their yards ended up coming in and picking up flowers, etc., because, sadly, they had been trapped inside because of the lockdowns and therefore were looking for things to do outside that were safe.”
For Lowe, the pandemic brought with it an increase in the sales of flowers, trees and shrubs, and a surge in his landscaping work, without any major changes to business practices needed.
However, that’s not to say it was all smooth sailing.
“I did find that hiring was very hard, though, as many people who had worked for me in the past and were seasonal employees said they were getting plenty of money through the stimulus checks, etc., and wanted to take advantage of that, so to speak.”
Considered an essential business permitted to operate during the shutdown, Lowe said his business successfully made it through the worst of things.
Government assistance and altered business practices, such as outdoor dining and carryout, were some of the larger contributors to the perseverance of small businesses. Yet, the most profound contributors, in the eyes of these small-business owners, were their staff and customers.
Mumford, who advised business owners to “surround yourself with a good core people,” said he gained a tenacious staff whose hard work could overcome any adversity.
Malone, who urged small-business owners to “never give up on their dreams,” said the realization of her own dreams would not have been possible without the support of her patrons. “Our customers are amazing, and we’ve hardly ever received any negative reviews or feedback. Due to the rise in food cost and labor, we have had to increase our prices just slightly in the past two years, but I believe everyone understands that this is a global issue and, if anything, supports us even more.”
Though there is no denying that small-business owners have suffered through hardships caused by COVID-19, these three business owners share the hope that most of the tribulations are now behind them and they find themselves looking forward to the future.