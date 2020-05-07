The sky will be dark this year.
The fireworks that shoot high over Bethany Beach every Fourth of July, to the delight of thousands who flock to the resort, will be in storage somewhere in a town laying quiet on what is, traditionally, the busiest holiday of the season.
The fireworks display was formally canceled by unanimous vote of the Bethany Beach Town Council last week, as was the Fourth of July Parade and all special events, at least until July 15.
The beach and boardwalk will remain off limits to the public until May 31. Out-of-town shuttles won’t be allowed, and Bethany’s trolley system will be inoperative until Gov. John Carney lifts distancing requirements.
In the midst of deep disappointment among tourists who often plan vacations a year in advance, business owners are worrying and turning to the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce for advice.
“We have been getting calls. Oh, my gosh, yes,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Chamber.
“It kind of went in stages. The first thing was layoffs, and we were like grief counselors. It’s sad for a lot of these businesses. This community in the off-season is very close, very tightly knit, and we become like family.
“In these times, business decisions these people have to make, it is painful. That first couple weeks was like disbelief.
“Then came the first set of stimulus packages and answering questions — where to go for resources. The system didn’t operate as everyone would have liked.
“Then it was gathering information. Restaurants, banks. Who was offering what. Trying to get information about the Small Business Administration. Then another grief period again.
“We are being very respectful of people’s emotions. It’s like stages of grief — anger, denial, resilience. So much emotion, especially small businesses. My father was self-employed. I know the sacrifices he made. Nothing is handed to you. You know how much effort people put into their businesses,” Weaver said.
The Chamber — whose members include businesses in Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean View, Millville, Selbyville, Frankford and Dagsboro — is advocating for the business community, but it’s going to be a long-term effort.
A survey taken about a month ago indicated that 20 percent of local businesses were operating as usual, 40 percent had made modifications and 40 percent were closed.
Among the Chamber’s goals is fixing measures in place to allow non-essential businesses to be open, with modifications.
Weaver said she immediately thought about the McDonald’s on Route 1 near South Bethany modifying and protecting customers with sneeze shields and trays pushed out toward drivers at the pick-up window so they can retrieve meals.
Staples has an initiative to provide hand sanitizer and the masks that will be required once shops and restaurants reopen.
Staying clean
Sanitation will be key, and is being practiced at Bethany Beach Books, said owner Jackie Burns.
“We are in place for Phase 1 of reopening. If we’re allowed to open our doors in Phase 1, we will have hand sanitizer on a stool outside the store, with signage asking customers to use it before they enter the store, as well as keeping customers to no more than 10 at time. And we will have a designated employee making sure that is the case,” Burns said.
Her store will also offer specific hours for high-risk customers.
Burns’ employees have been following safety practices outlined by the CDC, cleaning the store, and wearing gloves and masks.
“It’s time to start moving forward. We are very much hopeful our mayor and the Town will be thinking forward to try to bring some normalcy to our beach town,” she said.
While the downtown storefront has been closed to the public, Burns has been conducting business through direct home deliveries and with a no-contact drop-box for local customers. She has retained all of her employees and hired summer staff, bringing the number of employees to 16.
“But we are waiting for the governor’s office, as well as what the Town is doing, in allowing us to be open for business, to let us bring new employees on in a safe fashion,” Burns said.
“Every business in Bethany is being significantly affected. All of us bring in most of our income in a 15-week period of time. We are losing a significant part of that. Will it be able to be made up? I don’t think so, but we will do everything we possibly can,” she said.
“When something is going bad, the best way to do anything, I’ve always been taught by my parents, is to do good,” she said. With that in mind, she launched Believing in Reading, a program in conjunction with the Indian River School District, to provide books for children in need.
Safety first
For Alex Heidenberger, protecting employees from the coronavirus is most important.
“Our biggest concern is our staff. It would be a heavy cross to bear if someone got sick or got hurt,” said Heidenberger, who, with his father and brother, owns several restaurants, including Mango’s and Heidaway in Bethany Beach.
Heidaway will reopen on May 14, for customers to pick up prepared meals and drinks, and take them home. The chef, he said, is eager to present his creations, and there’s a method to prepare cocktails that are not already on ice.
“They will be layered in a to-go cup so you can take them home, add your own ice and keep them in your refrigerator,” Heidenberger said.
The restaurant’s owners are also hoping to have kitchen staples, such as eggs, bread and coffee creamer, available for sale there in a small market area, so local residents don’t have to venture into large supermarkets, where the risk of contracting the coronavirus is higher.
Mango’s won’t open yet.
“We’re trying to be smart and very cognizant of this situation. Of course we would love to be open in all of our locations, but the reality is we bear a heavy burden here and we certainly don’t want to put anyone’s safety at risk,” Heidenberger said.
“Restaurants were the first to shut down, and it looks like we’re going to be the last ones to open. … It’s a tricky and dangerous tightrope to walk — disobeying the State order, much less the federal State of Emergency — so we are trying our best to realize our place in this.
“When we re-open, we don’t know what the market will look like. It could be completely different. I think a lot of places are going to go out of business because of this,” he said.
Casapulla faces employee shortage
Al Casapulla, owner of Al Casapulla’s Subs & Steaks in Millville, said that, although he gets a lot of business from tourists, he has done well during state-imposed restrictions put in place in March.
He is actually having difficulty finding enough help, so he was relieved to hear Fourth of July events were canceled.
“It’s very challenging because of the help. Everybody is excited. Everybody wants to open, but I don’t think people are realizing they are going to need help to get through.
“People are on vacation, and they want to be served. They want service. They get impatient. Locals understand, but vacationers don’t,” he said.
“If I could do it all myself, I’d say open up every day. But you have to have a crew or a staff in there. In the winter, I go from four or five in the kitchen to 18 in the summer. Now I have 11 on the payroll, and this time of year, it’s usually closer to 16. If the State says we can open the dining room back up, we will have to put servers there. I only have one and one-half servers,” he said.
He said international student workers will be permitted to come to America on J1 visas this summer, but because of the prevalence of the coronavirus in America, he thinks many of their parents probably won’t allow it.
Higher prices, shortages
Food prices are increasing, especially for meat, and Casapulla said he has been having difficulty getting lettuce, tomatoes and steaks. Yet, he heard a newscast about farmers throwing away thousands of pounds of tomatoes and dumping milk because there aren’t enough employs to harvest and distribute the food.
“We all want to get back to normal, but we’re so far away from where we were,” he said.
Illegally collecting unemployment
“I’m also having a problem with some of my employees collecting unemployment while they are still working,” he said.
He said he contacted state offices, including the Delaware Department of Insurance, and also advised state Sen. Gerald Hocker about the problem.
“What they are doing is so wrong. The problem they’re creating for me is they have the attitude I’m being held hostage. They are collecting $900 to $1,000 in unemployment and still getting paid by me.
“In Delaware, the maximum is $400 per week in unemployment, but the government pays another $600. It has created a major problem for me,” he said.
Casapulla explained that unemployment insurance works like car insurance. During his 30 or so years in business, he hasn’t had unemployment claims, so his assessment is low. But those who claim unemployment while working will cause his assessment to increase.
“It’s disgusting. I told my help, ‘I don’t care what you guys do. It’s none of my business. But what you are doing is affecting me,’” he said.
Reopening late in the season
The governor said certain objectives have to be met, then cases of the coronavirus must decline for 14 days, followed by another 14 days, before Phase 1 of the plan to reopen can commence, bringing the earliest date to around June 5.
Is that too late to have a successful season?
“It depends on who you talk to,” Weaver said.
“Our main focus now is trying to get businesses open and modified. People are coming out of winter and they are cash-poor. They were waiting for these spring weekends,” she said.
In the meantime, Bethany Beach town officials are being pressured.
“We are getting a number of phone calls, e-mails, ‘Please do this, do that,’” Town Manager Cliff Graviet told council members last week.
“We don’t have that authority. I think it’s important that people realize we are kind of at the end of the list” of those who can give the order to reopen.
“I know there are many who think the restrictions will be lifted on May 15. That is not the case,” Graviet said.
May 15 marks the end of Carney’s first order to close beaches statewide, but he is likely to issue another.
Although Sussex County has 22 percent of the state’s population, it has about 50 percent of the state’s cases of the virus, Graviet said.
He predicted restrictions will likely continue through summer.
Replying to questions submitted during the town council meeting, conducted on the Internet platform Zoom last week, Graviet said walking and exercising on the beach are not allowed in Bethany because of huge crowds that rush to the beach on nice days, with many ignoring mask wearing and distancing requirements.
Beaches can’t open to residents only, because they are public and upkeep is paid for by taxpayers statewide.
Having a fireworks display, but no other events, would be “a potential health catastrophe and would do the community a disservice to put people in harm’s way,” he said.
Weaver said local businesses are “very concerned” about the Bethany Beach Town Council’s decision to cancel Fourth of July celebrations.
The Chamber is encouraging business owners to be proactive and look at their situations from the standpoint of employees and customers.
“They want to be doing things right, doing their due diligence so we don’t have to shut down again. Everyone needs to do things well so we can continue,” she said.
Developing a philosophy
The circumstance has caused Weaver to her develop what she called her daily mantra.
“I wake up and try to be grateful and to do the right thing. I’m just moving forward and being grateful. Every day I look outside,” she said.
“I’m looking at a dune right now, and I’m glad I’m here. This is where I want to be in this moment.”