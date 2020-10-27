Mediacom Communications this week recognized five Dagsboro-area employees who achieved high-performance rankings, companywide and demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
The Mediacom employees serve in positions that include customer service representatives and broadband specialists. Those who earned recognition were: Nancy Marvel of Dagsboro, Reba Purnell of Ellendale, Dannette Clark of Dagsboro, Tyler Phillips of Dagsboro and Adrianne Lowthert of Lewes.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,500 people, and the award recipients were among 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.