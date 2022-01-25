On Monday, Jan. 17, Robert Orin Danzi was presented with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The brief private event took place at Danzi’s current business office/hangar at Sussex Aero Maintenance at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.
Fellow aviators and mechanics surprised Danzi when they arrived early in the afternoon. They returned his biography/résumé and gave him their letters of recommendation, which were part of the nominating application submitted last October.
Then, from the FAA, they presented him a Certificate of True Copy, a complete airman file on him, beginning in December 1969 (a little more than two years after his high-school graduation) ending Oct. 10, 2021. It was a “Blue Ribbon” package of research documents, detailing more than 50 years of Danzi’s steady employment, completed and sealed by the Airmen Certification Branch of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation.
Danzi’s colleagues also presented him with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award in recognition of “50 years of exemplary aviation maintenance experience, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment to aviation safety.”
The award is named after Charles E. Taylor (1868-1956), who built the first aircraft engine used by the Wright brothers in their “Wright Flyer” aircraft. His mechanical skills were considered vital in building and maintaining the Wright brothers’ engines and airplanes. So, too, Danzi’s skills have been vital in building and maintaining his clients’ varied aircraft, for many decades, and the support letters for the Taylor award attest to that.
The letters of recommendation written in October of 2021 by local aviators and mechanics Hunter H. Harris, Mathew Sager, Paul E. Nuwer II and Larry D. Kelley all reference Danzi’s long-standing high level of aviation maintenance, trustworthy expertise and steadfast dedication to aircraft safety, as well as his respect in the aviation community, which is a very tight-knit group on Delmarva.
For instance, Kelley wrote Danzi “is the most knowledgeable aircraft mechanic I have ever met. He remains the go-to guy when I am having a stubborn problem with an airplane.” Kelley owns maintains and pilots several aircraft, including his Mitchell B-25 World War II bomber, stored in the hangar behind Sussex Aero Maintenance. He is usually close by but was not available on presentation day.
Normally, the FAA would arrange for a public presentation at a suitable FAA or industry function. An appropriate FAA representative would present the award to Danzi in formal recognition of his achievement. However, because of COVID-19, that could not take place, nor could the local hangar/aviation club host even a semi-formal event for many months, also due to COVID. So, instead, Danzi’s aviation colleagues held their own private event, in respect for their friend on Jan. 17.
Now that the presentation is over and recorded, the FAA will post the name of Robert O. Danzi of Selbyville with his January 2022 Master Mechanic Award, to the electronic Roll of Honor.