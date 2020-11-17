Local McDonald’s owner/operator Michael Meoli and the Meoli Companies have acquired six McDonald’s restaurants in Dover, making them the largest owner/operator organization in the state.
The Meoli Companies, which now operates 25 McDonald’s restaurants across the Delmarva Peninsula, “is dedicated to hiring outstanding people, building and maintaining the best restaurants, and delivering a gold-standard experience for its customers,” representatives said.
“It’s our commitment to use our scale for good and bring the best that McDonald’s has to offer to Dover and each of the communities in which our restaurants operate,” Meoli said. “The growth of our organization allows us to do more for our employees, our managers, and for our communities, now and for years to come.”
Michael Meoli has owned and operated McDonald’s restaurants on Delmarva since 1991 and has been recognized with numerous regional and national corporate awards including the Golden Arch Award which recognizes the top 1 percent of owner/operators in the world.
As a second-generation owner/operator, Meoli has spent his entire life in the McDonald’s system. His restaurants are consistently acknowledged for their outstanding customer service achievements, superb operations and exceptional employee development, representatives noted.
He has held positions on multiple corporate committees and currently serves as the field alignment council chair for the Bethesda field office, which represents seven Mid-Atlantic states and 180 owner/operators.
“Priority 1 in Dover will be an aggressive commitment towards staffing and competitive compensation at these locations. Additionally, we look to make upgrades and improvements to the aesthetics of the restaurants that our customers and crew enjoy daily,” Meoli added.
“McDonald’s is raising the bar; investing in new experiences to provide more choices, engagement and service for customers. With new ways to order and pay, and premium menu choices, customers — whether new or returning — will enjoy this new elevated dining experience.”