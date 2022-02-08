Benjamin Gray was recently awarded the Outstanding General Manager of the Year (Small Property) award, by the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation). The award was announced Jan. 23 at the AHLA “Night of A Thousand Stars” gala in Los Angeles.
Gray is area general manager of the EOS Hospitality properties The Bellmoor Inn & Spa Hotel; Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott; and Hotel Bethany Beach in Bethany Beach, where he oversees 180 employees and $100 million in assets.
Providing some context as to why Gray was recognized with this award, representatives noted that tragedy hit close to home for Gray these past two years. After losing a team member to COVID-19, his hotel family was hit extremely hard. Gray stepped up and went straight to the top, they said, ultimately serving as a hotel advisory director on a small team for the governor’s State Reopening Task Force.
“With a focus on safety, Gray played a role in drafting operational safety standards that were ultimately adopted by the state.”
Gray serves on the boards of the Delaware Hotel & Lodging Association, Southern Delaware Tourism and Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce. He’s also chairman of Sussex County’s hotel committee, where he represents more than 90 hospitality businesses in the area.
EOS Hospitality, which owns and operates the properties Gray oversees, is a full-service hotel management company that specializes in operating luxury urban hotels and beach resorts in drive-to destinations. Founded in 2017, EOS has more than doubled in size every year since 2019. Starting with one hotel in 2019 (Hamilton Hotel in D.C.), the company now operates a portfolio of more than 40 hotels with more than 6,000 keys, making the group one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Learn more at www.ahla.com.