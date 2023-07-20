MotaMeet, a new app designed to help those with like interests discover each other, has been created by Bethany Beach resident Joe Cole and his friend Matt Burns. They conceived of the idea before COVID, put it on hold because of the pandemic, then released it, to the enjoyment of 25,000 users.
There are more than 2,000 interests and activities to select from, including collectors, fraternities, sororities, colleges, languages and dog breeds.
“It was created right here in Delaware. When you see two people and they share a niche interest, when you’re in a group of people in an event and they are not talking to others because they don’t know their interests — these are the little finite points about us that we don’t know until we get to know each other,” Cole said.
MotaMeet is the first app of its kind, Cole said, calling it “interest-centric.”
“Go on MotaMeet and pick your interest, and it shows you people who have the same interest. It’s all online, so there aren’t any safety measures in place for meeting people — although, of course, you have to be mindful if you meet outside the app. But everybody is pretty used to meeting online,” he said.
The app is available on the Apple and Google Play stores, with a $4.99 per month charge.
“MotaMeet celebrates broad niche individualism on a granular level while creating inclusion to support commonalities and togetherness, and offers the sharing of these passions through events and one-to-one matching,” Cole said.
“When you pick these interests, it gives you a feed of everyone in your area who is also interested. This is a friend-making app. It’s all about your interests in your area. There have always been dating apps out there, but this is a friend-making app. It’s all about your connections with others with the same interests, and it allows you to see events and groups in your area based on those interests. ‘Pick your passion, find your people’ is one of our taglines,” he said.
“When you have a niche interest, it provides conversation like, ‘I went to Kutztown University’ and ‘You and I went to Kutztown University’ or ‘You spoke a language and I spoke a language,’ and it would infer both have Bulgarian backgrounds or something like that. Or we both have an interest in pitbulls. It’s all about interests,” he said.
Nothing particular happened to give the men the idea to create the app, Cole said, adding, “We just realized it.”
“I’m pretty outspoken, so I’m not afraid to ask people specific questions. We thought, if we could create an app where we can create niche interests, it could be all symbol-based. You pick a symbol to indicate what you like. There is no résumé to be written. It’s like riding down the road and you see bumper stickers and you can tell immediately that person went to the University of Florida, or that person does this or that. The symbols speak to us so quickly. They cross all language barriers. Instantly, you understand that person is a Christian, for example. Symbols speak quicker than words, so it’s easier,” Cole said.
Although Burns’ young daughter wasn’t able to read yet, by looking at the symbols on the app she was able to tell her father and Cole what a person enjoyed — such as fishing, Jetskiing or playing with a pet parrot.
“It was a little impromptu experiment we did with his little girl,” Cole said.
He and Burns, who is a few years older, are “friends with fishing, but I am more interested in working out, and he is more involved in hunting and fishing, so we filter interests,” he said.
“Confidence is often derived by your passion,” Cole said.
In an article published in Yahoo Finance, MotaMeet is described as a way to redefine and reimagine how social apps work and as “the first app of its kind that uses this unique interest-influenced algorithm to make friend-making easier than before.”
“Create a weekly online yoga class with MotaMeet, make money, and make friends with MotaMeet — it is all possible. From passion to profit you can find it on MotaMeet,” the article states.