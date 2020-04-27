During the Delaware stay-at-home order, local beaches are off-limits. But Carasmiths Glass Studio is offering the opportunity to “feel” the sea breeze at home. Now, through the “Reopening of America” phases, Carasmiths is offering a 20 percent discount on all featured art glass jewelry purchases and participating in the ILoveBethanyBeach.com contest planned to support small business in Bethany Beach and surrounding areas.
“We were talking about our most vulnerable neighbors that don’t have food and wanted to help,” said Caco Smith, Carasmiths Glass Studio designer. “So, in addition to 20 percent off, Carasmiths will be donating 20 percent of their sales proceeds to the Food Bank of Delaware. FBD.org partners with 500 agencies in the state, including multiple pantries in Sussex County,” stated Smith.
Carasmiths most-worked medium is fused (warm) glass.
“For years we’ve been creating art glass miniatures found in seaside retail shops,” Smith explained, “and much of our creative work is inspired by the ocean, lakes and nature. As we’re all anxious to get back to our favorite beaches, we thought it would be a great idea to offer a substantial discount on our one-of-a-kind custom pendants and earrings as a way to say ‘thank you’ to all who’ve helped us stop the spread of Covid 19, plus help those in need.”
Carasmiths is an art glass art studio based in southern Sussex County Delaware specializing in the creation of unique, custom glass jewelry and memorial art designs. Visit carasmiths.com/jewelry and click on the collection.