Steve Baird Jr., a 45-year-old service manager from Lincoln, has claimed the final $150,000 top prize for the Instant Game Cash Craze, Lottery officials announced this week. Baird purchased the winning ticket from Wawa #837 on Route 113 in Millsboro.
Baird said he started playing the Delaware Lottery about 10 years ago. He plays Instant Games almost every day, he said.
“I just enjoy the excitement,” said Baird. “This is the biggest prize I’ve ever won. My wife couldn’t believe it when I told her I was a $150,000 winner.”
“Congratulations to Mr. Baird on this exciting win,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “This may be the final top prize for Cash Craze, but there are still plenty of ways to win big with $20 price point Instant Games. Bonus Money, Big Bucks Blowout And $100k Ultimate Cash! all have six-figure top prizes available.”
Asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Baird said he plans to put some of the money toward a new fishing boat.
Baird claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on July 7.