Lighthouse Realty Group, a longtime fixture at 70 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View, has moved to 782 Garfield Parkway, Suite 202, in Bethany Beach.
The move, said owner Susan Clark, will allow her to be closer to the ocean, although she will continue to assist clients throughout Sussex County.
Opened in Pennsylvania in 1991, Lighthouse Realty Group became a Delaware business in 2010.
“I sell in the whole community, real estate list and sale, resale. Now I have a new-home community, Salt Air in Ocean View, so I am handling that for a builder. I handle rentals, long-term, short-term, commercial — pretty much everything,” Clark told the Coastal Point.
Clark has more than 35 years of real estate sales experience. Her career began when she accepted a position working for a developer in Hershey, Pa., and she developed the philosophy, “If there is a problem, we will fix it. If we can’t fix it, we’ll find who can.”
Lighthouse was created with her sister, Joyce Shertzer, to be what Clark called “a harbor in the storm for buyers and sellers who just wanted honest representation.”
At the time, she said, many agents didn’t return calls or offer feedback to clients, and they ended their days at 5 p.m. and were unavailable on weekends.
Clark said she was determined to “show them how successful you can be if you treat your customers like family.”
She moved to Bethany Beach, where she had visited throughout her life.
With her son, Jeremiah, Clark she said she “strives to help everyday folks buy and sell their homes, helping to guide them home, shining a little bit of hope into their lives.”
“Lighthouse isn’t just a company, or a building, or an idea. It’s a way of treating people so they feel like they didn’t get taken for a ride. I want every customer to know I care, and I might not be the biggest, but I will be the best at what I do,” she stated on Lighthouse’s website.
For more information, call (302) 864 0952 or go to www.lighthousehome.net.