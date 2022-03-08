The Lewes Public Library will host a Teen Job Fair on Saturday, March 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes.
The annual fair connects teen applicants with local businesses to discuss seasonal and/or year-round employment opportunities. The fair is free of charge and is open to all teens ages 14-19. No registration is required.
In preparation for the fair, the library will also host a free Job Fair Preparation Workshop on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. The workshop will cover interview techniques, etiquette, completing job applications and tax forms, employment laws and more. Advance registration is required for the workshop.
Visit the library’s website at lewes.lib.de.us for a list of participating businesses and to register for the workshop.
“We are proud to say that the Lewes Public Library’s annual Teen Job Fair has made many long-term connections between teens and employers in past years,” said Teen Services Librarian Emily Ellinger. “We are excited to offer this opportunity once again — along with the preparation workshop that gives applicants all the information they need to put their best foot forward.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.