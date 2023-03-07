Delaware’s first Latino business expo drew nearly 1,000 attendees to the Feb. 25 event, with more than 120 local entrepreneurs at center stage, organizers said.
“The Expo was a great success, with a promise of getting even bigger and better next year,” said Mary Dupont, executive director of La Plaza Delaware and ¡DALE!. “We’re already starting to plan for 2024, breaking down language and cultural barriers to unite around connections and coming together, what makes Delaware great.”
The Expo was organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs, or ¡DALE!, a new program under La Plaza Delaware, devoted to strengthening and supporting the Latino business community. La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit partnership working to boost Latino and minority-owned businesses.
“Entrepreneurs, founders, and owners all have one thing in common: We draw strength from working and learning together,” said Francisco Gonzalez, owner of J.G. Construction. “This Expo was an amazing way to connect with the Sussex County community, share our skills and stories, and make new friends and customers.”
Held at Cape Henlopen High School, the event featured keynote speakers including U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Mark Madrid of the U.S. Small Business Administration, David Baker of USDA Rural Development, Robert Herrera of 9th Street Development Company, Javier Torrijos of TORREngineering and Rony Baltazar Lopez, vice chair of the Delaware Hispanic Commission.
Live music was provided by Carlos Erazo and his band, Mexican and Guatemalan food came from El Primo Taquerias and Maudy’s Hispanic Cuisine, and Kevin Andrade of The Voice Radio broadcast live from the Expo.
Support came from lead sponsors the Arsht-Cannon Fund, M&T Bank, The Voice Radio Network, and USDA Rural Development. Sponsors included ABCDelaware, the Builders and Remodelers Association of Delaware, the Delaware House Republicans, the Delaware State Senate Democrats, the Delaware World Trade Center, the Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health, Linda Vista Real Estate Services, Kimmel Carter, The Parker Group, PNC Bank, The Sea Bova Associates, Sherwin-Williams, St. Michael the Archangel Mary Mother of Peace Parish, and TD Bank.
Community partners included the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Lewes Foundation, Iglesia Candelero de Oro, Iglesia de Dios de La Profecia, La Colectiva, La Esperanza, the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, the Lewes Senior Activity Center, the Greater Milford Chamber of Commerce, Polytech Adult Education, the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, SCORE, and the Sussex County Vocational-Technical School District.
For more information on ¡DALE! or to become a member, visit https://daledelaware.org.