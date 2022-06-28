Beebe Healthcare this week announced that Susan Lacomba, RN, BSN, MHA, CNOR, is its new vice president of Perioperative Services. In the role, Lacomba will lead Beebe’s perioperative team at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Rehoboth Health Campus, which is anchored by the Specialty Surgical Hospital and Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center.
“Susan’s significant and varied experiences make her a tremendous addition to our Executive Staff at a time we are poised for significant growth in Perioperative Services,” said Rick Schaffner, RN, chief operating office at Beebe Healthcare. “Please welcome her to Sussex County and Team Beebe.”
Prior to joining Beebe, Lacomba worked at the Wellspan system in York, Pa., where she most recently served as the clinical director of Perioperative Services for Wellspan York Hospital. Her other significant experiences include associate vice president for quality and safety for the Geisinger Health System, associate director of surgical services for the Holy Spirit Health System, and assistant chief nursing officer for Carlisle Regional Medical Center.
She earned her master’s certificate in Six Sigma (Black Belt) from Villanova University, her master’s degree in health administration from Pennsylvania State University, and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from York College of Pennsylvania.
“I am thrilled to join Beebe Healthcare at this exciting time of growth and advancement,” Lacomba said. “Sussex County is an amazing place to work and live, and my family and I look forward to joining the community.”