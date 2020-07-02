Characterizing 2020 as a difficult year is the kind of understatement business owners, and those who support them, find frustrating.
Coronavirus restrictions forced many to close in March and remain shuttered for three months, as their busiest time of the year approached. They opened again slowly and to a truncated workforce, since the Trump Administration is not allowing international student workers to come into the United States on J-1 visas this year as they have for a long time, filling hundreds of summer jobs.
“That ecosystem has been pretty much decimated for this year. As you can imagine, we have a veteran population, an older population, and they are not coming out to work in regard to the pandemic,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
“You have everyone vying for the same small group of college students and high school students, and it’s going to be a mess. There are no two ways around it.
“Without a workforce, you have other people on the staff working six days a week. The next eight weeks are absolutely critical,” she said.
Jerry Hocker Jr., vice president of the family business that owns Hocker’s Super Center in Clarksville and G&E near Bethany Beach, called the situation “very unfortunate.”
“We hire every local student, every teenager, that ever wants a job. We have hired everyone that we possible can, plus the J-1s, over the years.
“You hear the comments that J-1s are taking the place of locals, and that is absolutely untrue. It takes a lot of bodies to run the business we’re in. It takes a lot of staff. We struggle to hire the staff to get through the summer months. We’ve always said, for many years, we don’t know what we would ever do without the J-1s,” Hocker said.
“We will get through it. It’s not just us. It’s everybody. Restaurants with less seating capacity might not feel the true void of not having J-1s because they aren’t serving as many dinners on a given night, but even so it’s been a struggle. We have had to do a lot of adjusting and adapting. We thought all along we would still get our J-1 students,” he said.
Hocker’s employs about 300 people during the summer and will have 40 less than needed without the J-1 students.
“That is nowhere near enough staff to run a business like we like to run our stores. We like a certain service level. We like to have all of our registers open. It’s a struggle for us to not be able to staff our stores like we’re ordinarily accustomed to,” he said.
Brent Poffenberger, owner of the Cottage Café and Bethany Boathouse, both just outside Bethany Beach, said his year-round and part-time staff are “terrific and fantastic, and everybody really steps up.”
“But it’s going to be a struggle all summer. I reached out to our representatives. I reached out to the president. When I say I reached out, I wrote e-mails to the White House. I wrote e-mails to the representatives. I had an e-mail conversation with Sen. Chris Coons, and the Delaware legislators.
“They all said I made excellent points and they understood, but there are 30 million people unemployed in this country and the president wants to offer those jobs to Americans, which I think is noble, but unfortunately, because of the seasonability of this area, there aren’t enough employees,” Poffenberger said.
All J-1 students, he explained, are required to be enrolled in college in their home countries. Their visas are for four months and allow them to work three months and travel for one month.
Because American students go back to school in mid-August, and some J-1 students, depending on their country of origin, don’t return to classes until late summer or early fall, they help businesses get through the busy summer tourist season that extends at least until September.
“We usually get some Dominican Republic students. They come in May and they are allowed to stay three months, until around Aug. 15. Some of the students from Eastern Europe, Central Europe, like Bulgaria and Romania, don’t come until the first of July or end of June, so they can stay until the end of September,” he said.
To help staff both restaurants, Poffenberger usually hires about 45 J-1 students.
“Without them, we are trying everything we can do to find more people. We’re putting a lot of ads in the western part of the county — Seaford, Bridgeville, those areas. We are having limited success. We are able to hire some, but not enough,” he said.
During the past seven or eight years, 500 to 700 J-1 students have arrived, ready to work in the “Quiet Resorts,” the area that extends from Fenwick Island north to the Indian River Inlet and west to Route 113, Weaver said.
“They have the opportunity to make a ton of money. There is a misconception they are taking American jobs, but Americans don’t get hired for three months at a time. It’s a completely different ballgame because of seasonability and unemployment.
“This whole situation has poked holes in the system in every form business owners could imagine, from childcare to unemployment benefits to not being able to get J-1s.
“The whole morning today, I have been on the phone with businesspeople saying they are going to fail,” she said early this week.
“These were viable businesses before all of this took place. The economics just aren’t there. You can’t be closed for two months and then operate at 30 percent or even 45 percent. You just can’t do it.
“You have businesses that had no debt that now have huge loans and no workforce,” she said.
“We will really miss our J-1s,” Hocker said.
“We have developed some really good friendships with those students. We’ve always prided ourselves on treating those students like we’d want to be treated if we were away from home,” said Hocker, whose business also provides housing.
“Along with the students we hire, we pick up another 20 or so more J-1s from businesses like restaurants that are maybe bringing them over for day-work and they work at night in our store. Most of them want two or three jobs, because they spend a lot of money on the vetting process to get here — the hiring agency they have to use, and they have to be sponsored by an agency and pay for their visas and flight tickets. One student told me they spend around $3,300 just to get here,” he said.
Most of the international students employed by Hocker’s last year were from Turkey, but they have been from various countries. They develop friendships, and American employees have gone to their countries to visit.
“We stay in touch with them. We’ve had some return. This year, we heard from some who can’t come and they were very disappointed they wouldn’t be back. There was one who called my sister and she was crying. She was so upset she wasn’t coming for the third season,” Hocker said.
The business tried “everything we could” to get them to the U.S., he said. Some of the students already had their visas and flight tickets and were disgruntled — especially since, as Hocker understands the procedure, some will only receive a 50 percent refund from the agency, while others receive a full refund or credits.
Having J-1 students as summer employees means that, without them, “your year-round, local, full-time staff is more overwhelmed than in previous years,” Hocker said.
Weaver said many business owners are concerned because they were told they had to close to keep people sick with the coronavirus out of the hospital, yet hospitalizations are down.
“It is getting dire,” she said.
“Businesses are desperate for some relief for these owners — just desperate. Your heart breaks. I wish people would be more in tune with what they are dealing with. Put your mask on. It’s not that difficult.
“If you have a mask on, you don’t necessarily have to social distance. If you’re in a restaurant and you get up from your table to walk around or order a drink or whatever, put your mask on.
“The things I saw this past weekend. You can’t fathom how selfish people can be. You have businesses that have just been tortured. Wearing a mask, compared to watching a 20-year business unfolding in front of you, tells you how self-serving people can be,” Weaver said.
Poffenberger said Cottage Café and Bethany Boathouse combined have lost more than $1 million during the three months they were closed.
“We got through Presidents’ Day; then St. Patrick’s Day was the first day we had to go to just carry-out, so we had no seating at all in the dining room. Although we were open, we lost the ability to do a considerable amount of dining room and bar business.
“We completely lost Mothers’ Day. We lost Easter Sunday, and that’s a huge shot in the arm for us, with buffets. Of course, there are no buffets now.
“Mothers’ Day in the restaurant industry is the biggest day of the year, although July 4 can be bigger in a resort,” he noted.
“You can only work your employees for overtime so much. You’re burning them out. We have employees that are working 70 hours a week, and you can’t do that. At some point you just have to cut your hours or reduce your menu, maybe getting rid of lunch or close early. All the different restaurants are looking at that,” he said.
“Everyone is so stressed. Sales are down. Food is costing us more than it ever has. It’s good for the team members, because we’re paying higher wages than we ever have, plus we’re paying overtime,” Poffenberger said.
“It’s uncharted territory. It really is. And come fall, some restaurants, unfortunately, will not reopen.”