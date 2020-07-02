Each summer, international student-workers come to the area from around the world, working at local businesses during their busy season and getting to experience the U.S. St. Martha's Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach hosts a annual picnic to welcome the student-workers. But this summer, the lack of J-1 visas is putting a pinch on local businesses. Pictured, from left, during the 2018 picnic, are: Bob Parsons, Ira (Russia), Anna (Russia), Vladimir (Belarus), Tatiana Koushnir (Russia), Anya (Russia), Darya (Russia) and Katya (Russia).