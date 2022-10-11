On Wednesday, Oct. 5, L&W Insurance celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Ocean View by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
L&W Insurance has been servicing Delaware and the surrounding states for 90 years. Since the pandemic, they have opened two new offices, allowing them to have a footprint in each Delaware county. L&W Insurance is now the only independent insurance agency in Delaware with a location in all three Delaware counties, they said.
“We have been lucky to serve every corner of this state for quite some time. But we recognize that to really showcase our commitment to all Delaware communities, we need to be physically present in each county” said Chelsea Clark, director of organizations culture and communications. “We are proud of our growth and thankful for the opportunity to officially celebrate in Sussex this week,” she continued.
Established in 1932, they have grown to 39 employees who cover three divisions — commercial insurance, benefits insurance and personal insurance.
Visit L&W Insurance at 90 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 1, Ocean View, or visit their website at www.lwinsurance.com to find out more information.