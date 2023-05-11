A good cake is built layer by layer, with good things in between. And, much like that cake, Kristina and Sean Malone’s new business, Kristina’s Cakery, has been a product of the success of their first food shop, Kristina’s Kitchen.
The pair opened their second shop, Kristina’s Cakery, on April 1, and the shop’s namesake said recently that she is excited to see what the future brings.
While the menu for their first business together, Kristina’s Kitchen, includes baked goods, as well as sandwiches, salads, smoothies and coffee, Kristina Malone said the new shop allows her to really focus on baking, her passion — and especially on gluten-free and celiac-safe goodies. Celiac safety refers to a lack of cross-contamination with non-gluten-free items — important for those with celiac disease, as well as gluten sensitivities.
The Malones purchased the property for the Cakery about a year ago. Located on Reba Road in Millville, the shop is just off Central Avenue. In addition to the Cakery, the building also houses the office of the Malones’ charity, Santa’s Letters. The building sits on about 2 acres of land, with quite a few large trees, which provide a backdrop and a bit of shade for the outdoor seating the Malones have added.
Plans for the outdoor area include the addition of hammocks and a fire pit, to encourage customers to stay and relax if they want to, Malone said.
“We knew that we had this space to create a nice sitting/gathering area,” she said.
“We would love to be open at nighttime, do a couple nighttime events,” she said. “That’s in the works.”
Inside the Cakery, soft, sage-gray paint is complemented by wood and brick surfaces that, along with festive lighting, add a casual atmosphere Malone said was their goal as they were designing the space. The 1,100-square-foot Cakery — about twice the size of Kristina’s Kitchen — has room for comfortable, cozy spots to sit and enjoy a muffin and a cup of coffee.
“My mother was a baker and a chocolatier, growing up — she still is. I just feel like culinary runs in all of our family, because I have three uncles who all do some sort of culinary life skill, whether they cook or bake. My dad was always into cooking, my cousins own a brewery/restaurant… so I do sort of feel like it just runs in the family. I’ve always been in the restaurant industry, since I was 14. I started out making bagels. … So, food has always been a part of my life, for sure,” Malone said.
“I like everything that is around food — you know, the community, the gathering, the social part of it. The best place to hang out in your house is the kitchen. There’s just something about — it’s nurturing, it’s comforting… there’s just so much about food that you love. And when you have those dietary things … it can be a challenge.”
For Malone, dietary challenges hit home when her son was diagnosed with celiac disease two years ago.
“He was devastated,” she said. “His favorite food was Kraft macaroni-and-cheese and frozen pizza. I had to teach him that there were plenty of foods that were naturally gluten-free that he already loved. Once I started making him some gluten-free baked goods, he was much better,” she said. “He’s OK now.”
The concept for the Cakery, where the motto is “More than just a bakery,” evolved after Kristina’s Kitchen’s menu grew from simple coffeeshop fare to a more broad menu with lots of grab-and-go options, Malone said.
“We didn’t feel like there was much of that down here,” the Pennsylvania native said. “So we created a more elaborate menu. We have always had baked goods,” she said. “Once I started making those” for the Kitchen, “I realized how much I enjoyed making those and wanted to expand on that.
“But it’s not just the cakes and cupcakes,” Malone added, emphasizing that the demand and the need for more options for those with food allergies has been a driving force for her.
For the Cakery, Malone has brought in pastry chef John McKee, who has 30 years of experience, she said.
“He’s amazing. He has taught me a lot about pastries. Where I’m more of a cake baker, he’s a pastry chef. So we’re creating together beautiful pastries, such as puff pastry, croissants, Danish — things like that.”
In addition to the edible goodies, the Cakery also features a selection of gift items, ranging from candles and jewelry to trucker hats and mugs, which Malone said is her way of spotlighting local artisans.
“Our whole vibe,” she said, “was wanting to create this atmosphere where people can gather and sit down and hang out and have some coffee, have a Danish, have breakfast. Because that’s what I like to do.”
Kristina’s Cakery is open Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is located at 32828 Reba Road, Suite C, Millville. For more information, call (302) 542-6758.